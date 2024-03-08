It's been a long offseason for Joey Votto as the veteran outfielder had trouble finding a team. However, he's officially back now after joining the Toronto Blue Jays on a non-roster invite for spring training. Now, he shares his hilarious reaction to the good news.
For context, back in February Joey Votto jokingly threatened that he refuses to put grocery carts away in the parking lot until a team signs him to a deal.
Update from Joey Votto 🛒💔
(via joeyvotto/IG) pic.twitter.com/sq1niro0kJ
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 28, 2024
Shortly after the news dropped that he'd be joining the Blue Jays, Joey Votto took to social media to claim that grocery carts are safe once again. It's a good thing he signed a deal, as everyone, myself included, were clearly scared for the safety of grocery carts.
🛒 are safe.. for now.
— Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) March 8, 2024
All jokes aside, Joey Votto is over the moon joining the Blue Jays. His non-roster invite doesn't guarantee him a spot on the active roster for the regular season. However, there's an opportunity for Votto to play in the minor leagues and work his way back into the majors.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues. It's even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.”
It's a long season and anything can happen. He could serve as a decent designated hitter at some point in the season. Especially for a Blue Jays team that is favored to be a playoff contender.
Joey Votto finished last season with a .202 batting average, 14 home runs, and 38 RBIs. He has potential of serving as a solid backup if the Blue Jays feel his bat is needed.