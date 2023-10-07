The Toronto Blue Jays once again failed to live up to expectations in the MLB Playoffs, losing in two games to the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card Series. But, things could've very well turned out differently if John Schneider didn't yank starter Jose Berrios in Game 2 on Wednesday in favor of Yusei Kikuchi, who ultimately unraveled and was partly responsible for the two runs they gave up, never mind the fact that he is a starter, not a reliever.

But while Schneider faced serious scrutiny for his decision to take out Berrios when he was dealing, Ross Atkins confirmed on Saturday in a press conference that the skipper will be back to manage the ball club in 2024, via Sportsnet.

Atkins also said it was 100% Schneider's call on removing Berrios against his former team, despite throwing just 47 pitches. The front office had nothing to do with it. These are the type of moves that can cost a coach his job, but the Blue Jays evidently believe Schneider deserves to be in charge moving forward.

Toronto was seen as a World Series contender prior to the 2023 campaign. However, they barely got into the playoffs, finishing as the final Wild Card team with an 89-73 record. Inconsistent offense, especially with runners in scoring position, was the kryptonite for the Jays.

Schneider took over around the halfway mark of the 2022 season and has compiled a 135-101 record as the Blue Jays skipper. He signed a three-year contract with the franchise last winter through 2026.

In the postseason however, Schneider has yet to win a game, going 0-4.