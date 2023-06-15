Jose Berrios might have to add “Baltimore Orioles owner” to his resume. That's after the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher mowed down to near perfection the Orioles in Wednesday night's 3-1 win at Camden Yards. With Berrios picking up another win at the expense of Baltimore, he now has 10 wins off of the O's to put him in the same territory with Randy Johnson and Clayton Kershaw.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Jays P José Berríos improved to 10-0 his career against the Orioles with his win tonight. That's tied for the 3rd-most wins without a loss vs a single opponent over the last 80 years (Randy Johnson 13-0 vs Cubs; Clayton Kershaw 11-0 vs Mets; Bill Gullickson 10-0 vs Mariners).

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jose Berrios had a no-hitter going on until the seventh inning and finished the contest with zero earned runs, three hits allowed, a free pass issued, and five strikeouts in 90 pitches. Tim Mayza and Jordan Romano had the mop-up duties to earn a hold and save, respectively. Baltimore's Kyle Bradish also had a solid start and found himself in a fantastic duel against Jose Berrios, but it was the latter who ended up with the last laugh.

Berrios did not just prove once again that he has the number of the Orioles but also further lowered his 2023 MLB season ERA down to just 3.28 after three solid starts this June. He entered the Orioles game with a 3.61 ERA. So far this year, Berrios has a 7-4 record along with a 1.16 WHIP and a .235 opponents' batting average.

The Blue Jays, who improved to 38-31, will look to close out this series with another win Thursday.