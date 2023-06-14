The Toronto Blue Jays (37-31) visit the Baltimore Orioles (42-24) for the second of their three-game series. First pitch commences Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Baltimore jumped out to an early series lead with their 11-6 win in yesterday's opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Blue Jays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles

TV: Sportsnet, MASN/2

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Fourth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 31-37 (46%)

Over Record: 32-33-3 (49%)

Despite sitting in fourth place in the AL East, the Blue Jays have had a strong start to the season. They hold the seventh-best record in the American League and are six games over .500. Although they dropped their most recent series against the Twins, Toronto had previously taken 3/4 against the Astros and swept the Mets. They didn't play badly in yesterday's series opener as they finished with six runs and 15 hits. However, their pitching struggled – a common theme in non-Gausman starts. Still, Jose Berrios has pitched well enough (especially of late) that the Blue Jays at least stand a chance of covering as road favorites.

Righty Jose Berrios (6-4) makes his 14th start of the season for the Blue Jays tonight. The 29-year-old has bounced back from a rough year last season and currently holds a 3.61 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. His strikeout numbers are up compared to last season but his 22% strikeout rate is still down compared to the 25% mark he posted during his first two seasons in Toronto. Still, Berrios has done an excellent job limiting hard contact this year – sitting in the 84th percentile in Hard Hit Rate and the 76th percentile in Average Exit Velocity. After a few rough starts early, Berrios has settled in nicely. He hasn't allowed more than three runs since May 1st and has only given up four total runs in his last four starts.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette will be happy to see Kyle Bradish on the bump tonight. Both players have strong career stats against the Orioles' starter with Bichette batting 4/12 with two homers and Guerrero Jr. going 5/13 with a homer of his own. Both players have cooled off after hot starts but the Blue Jays haven't missed a beat with George Springer heating up. Springer owns a .350 average over their last six games. Like his superstar teammates, Springer raked Bradish last season – going 6/11 with four doubles.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Second in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 41-25 (62%)

Over Record: 33-29-4 (53%)

Baltimore continues to prove they aren't just an easy season fluke. With yesterday's win, the Orioles moved back into second place in the American League as they are already 18 games over .500. Baltimore got off to a blazing hot start with an 18-9 April and has since followed it up with a 16-12 May and 7-3 June. With five consecutive wins coming in, the Orioles present excellent value as home underdogs – provided they can slow down Toronto's potent lineup.

Righty Kyle Bradish (2-2) makes his 12th start of the season for the Orioles tonight. The 26-year-old has taken a step forward from last year's rookie debut and currently holds a 4.25 ERA ad 1.36 WHIP. Bradish has avoided a complete blow-up aside from an early outing against the Red Sox – allowing three or fewer runs in nine of his 11 starts. His strikeout rate is up and his walk rate is down compared to last season but he's allowing a worrisome amount of hard contact. Bradish sits in the 14th percentile in Average Exit Velocity and the 17th percentile in Hard Hit Rate. That said, he looked as dominant as he has all year in his most recent start. Bradish struck out 10 and gave up just three runs in 5.0 innings against the Brewers.

Although it's a limited sample size, catcher Adley Rutschman shredded Jose Berrios last season. He went 7/10 with two doubles, a home run, and two walks against him as a rookie. Although the 25-year-old is in the midst of a slump, he still owns a .276 average and .809 OPS for the season. Even with his slump, the Orioles haven't missed a beat thanks to Gunner Henderson's torrid stretch. Since June 1st, Henderson owns a .483 average and five home runs. Additionally, he's pieced together four consecutive multi-hit games.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Despite a better record and playing at home, the Orioles are somehow underdogs for the second consecutive night. After their offensive outburst in yesterday's opener, this is an easy Baltimore play.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-176)