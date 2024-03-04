There is arguably nothing that causes baseball fans more anxiety than a health update on a pitcher's elbow or shoulder. Seasons can instantly be altered by such injuries. Hence, the Great White North might be sweating a tad over the latest news regarding Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.
Though, it appears he has avoided genuine trouble for now. The right-hander is dealing with “general fatigue” in his throwing shoulder, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, and will postpone his scheduled bullpen session. Gausman is going to be reevaluated later in the week, but there is no structural damage.
Jays fans will understandably breathe a sigh of relief after seeing those encouraging MRI results, but any setback during spring training obviously presents challenges. This period of time is designed to shake off the offseason rust, which is especially important for pitchers.
Making matters worse, Alek Manoah has also stopped baseball activities following his latest bullpen session. Beginning the 2024 season on a positive note is critical for the 26-year-old after his catastrophic 2023 campaign. A well-stocked starting rotation suddenly faces some questions. Thankfully, it is only March 4th.
Kevin Gausman has more than three weeks to get right and record a few more reps in spring training before the Blue Jays open up the regular season on March 28th at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field. The two-time All-Star, who has finished in the top 10 for Cy Young voting three years in a row, recorded a 3.16 ERA and an American League-leading 237 strikeouts in 185 innings of work last year.
Fans should take solace in the fact that Toronto is due for a bit of good luck following these setbacks.