The Toronto Blue Jays suffered heartbreak in the worst possible way on Saturday. After a brutal end to Game 6, the Jays still had one more chance to win the World Series in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They started off on the right track, leading 4-2 through the midway point of the game. However, runs by the Dodgers in the eighth and ninth innings sent the game to extra innings.

The pressure seemingly got to the Blue Jays at that point. The usually patient Toronto hitters started getting antsy at the plate, swinging at most pitches to little effect. In the eleventh inning, it was Dodgers star Will Smith who broke the tie by hitting a solo home run against Shane Bieber in the 11th inning. The Jays ultimately ran out of gas, as Kirk hit a ground ball into a double play to end their campaign.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr was visibly heartbroken after the game. The Blue Jays star was caught on camera wiping his tears in the dugout following the loss. His emotions didn't stop him from talking to his team after the game to console them, though.

“Told them how proud of the job that they did,” Guerrero told his Blue Jays teammates, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “I can't be any prouder of my teammates and all the things we accomplished this year.”

Guerrero also said that he knew his leadoff double, despite looking like it would go out of the park, was destined to stay inside Rogers Center.

“People that know me know I stand at home plate and watch them go out,” Guerrero said through the team interpreter. “I knew it wasn't going anywhere.”

Guerrero advanced to third after the Blue Jays executed a sacrifice bunt. With Addison Barger getting on base with a walk after, the Jays were seemingly in the same spot they were in in Game 6. Unfortunately for Toronto, the ending was also the same. Alejandro Kirk hit into a double play, netting the Dodgers the win and the pennant.