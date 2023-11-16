Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman shared a heartfelt reaction after failing to win the 2023 AL Cy Young award

Gerrit Cole won his first Cy Young award Wednesday, earning the AL Cy Young in convincing fashion. Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, who was a finalist, finished third in voting. Gausman posted a positive message on X (formerly Twitter) after the results became official.

“Blessed beyond belief. DFAd to Cy Young finalist,” Gausman wrote. “NEVER stop believing in yourself. Go against the grain, no such thing as a cookie cutter plan, everyone’s story is completely their own.”

What a career it has been for Kevin Gausman. He's endured no shortage of ups and downs, but his 2023 was impressive to say the least. He should be proud of everything he's accomplished despite coming up short of winning the AL Cy Young.

Kevin Gausman's big league journey

Gausman was a highly-regarded prospect before making his MLB debut in 2013 with the Baltimore Orioles. He struggled mightily in his rookie season while working primarily out of the bullpen. Gausman displayed signs of promise in 2014 after making 20 starts.

Following another down year in 2015 that saw Gausman bounce between the rotation and bullpen, he posted a respectable 3.61 ERA across 30 starts in 2016.

Still, Gausman continued to battle inconsistency from 2017-2019, pitching for the Orioles, Atlanta Braves, and Cincinnati Reds during that time. Some people around the MLB world even referred to Gausman as a bust.

Then 2020 came and Kevin Gausman landed on the San Francisco Giants. Gausman enjoyed a strong 2020 season, but reached new heights in 2021.

The right-hander utilized his filthy splitter throughout the '21 campaign en route to his first All-Star appearance. He ultimately finished that season with a 2.81 ERA and 227 strikeouts.

Gausman signed in Toronto ahead of the 2022 season and was sharp once again. However, 2023 saw Gausman lead the league in strikeouts with a mark of 237 to go along with a 3.16 ERA. And as mentioned earlier, those statistics led to a third place finish in AL Cy Young voting.

There is no question that the Blue Jays have a superstar. The Toronto ace will look to lead the Blue Jays to the World Series in 2024 while potentially even winning the AL Cy Young award.