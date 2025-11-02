On Saturday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays' historic 2025 MLB season came to a crushing end with a loss at home in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays were in control of this game for the majority of the way, but ultimately, late home runs from Miguel Rojas and Will Smith gave the Dodgers just enough to get over the finish line and send thousands of Blue Jays fans out into Toronto traffic feeling heartbroken.

Jeff Hoffman was the Toronto pitcher who gave up the game-tying home run to Rojas in the top of the ninth inning, and after the game, he revealed what his emotions were in the wake of that brutal moment.

“It sucks,” Hoffman said, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “Supposed to end differently. Was just one pitch. I cost everybody here a World Series ring. It feels pretty s—ty.”

Meanwhile, it was Shane Bieber on the mound for Toronto when Will Smith crushed a ball into the stands in the 11th inning to give Los Angeles their final 5-4 margin of victory.

“Hung a slider to a great guy who hits sliders well,” Bieber said. “He was looking for it. I didn't execute. This one stings. It's going to sting for a while. This game is not for the faint of heart.”

A brutal loss for the Blue Jays

Earlier this week, the Toronto Blue Jays headed back to Canada knowing they would have two chances to close out the World Series on their home field.

Instead, they lost both games in devastating fashion, and now face an offseason full of uncertainty on how to get better after coming oh so close to raising their first championship banner since the 1990s.

Overall, there is no one culprit who should take the majority of the blame in this loss, and in some respects, the Blue Jays just got plain unlucky.

Still, it's hard to think of a sports loss that occurred in more devastating fashion than what the Blue Jays suffered on Saturday.