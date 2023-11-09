Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman had a great year, but he kept it real when asked about his Cy Young chances vs. Gerrit Cole

Toronto Blue Jays ace pitcher Kevin Gausman is a two-time All-Star with top-of-the-rotation stuff.

But that doesn't mean that Gausman thinks he can win the AL Cy Young Award this season, despite his numbers. Appearing on ‘Foul Territory', Gausman said he doesn't like his chances when going up against Gerrit Cole for the award:

Kevin Gausman is keeping it real on his Cy Young Award chances 🤣😂 ▶️ https://t.co/zDLYPvmPWi pic.twitter.com/exnMSEwpmL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 9, 2023

Gausman WAS named a finalist for the award, but the Blue Jays pitcher broke down several others in the league, saying “I'm a realist, you know. I watched Cole. I think he pitched against us three times in the last month, and each one was better than the last. And his last one was a CG shutout. So, I understand the season that he put together, and really the second half that he put together. And so yeah, I'm a realist, but it's still cool to be a part of this group and I have a ton of respect for (fellow finalist) Sonny Gray and Gerrit. Both those guys I've watched for a long time and have been a fan of the way they go about their work.”

In 2023, Gausman went 12-9 for the Blue Jays with a 3.16 ERA and an AL leading 237 strikeouts while being named to the AL All-Star team. Gerrit Cole went 15-4 in 33 starts for the New York Yankees with a 2.64 ERA and two shutouts. Cole also struck out 222 batters. Minnesota Twins ace Sonny Gray went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts.

The AL Cy Young Award winner will be announced on MLB Network on Nove. 15.