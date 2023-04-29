Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Without a doubt, right-hander Kevin Gausman has been the ace of the Toronto Blue Jays rotation this season and he proved just why on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners. The veteran tossed seven scoreless innings, giving up just six hits and one walk. In the process, Gausman registered a career-high 13 strikeouts.

Via Talkin’ Baseball:

Career-high 13 strikeouts for Kevin Gausman! pic.twitter.com/KucRvdN6xS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 29, 2023

Gausman was truly dominant in his sixth start of the campaign, going right at the Seattle lineup all day long. Coming into this outing, the 32-year-old had a 2-2 record and a 2.84 ERA, striking out 41 in just 31.2 innings. The most impressive part? Just five free passes. Gausman always pounds the strike zone and keeps his defense busy.

The Blue Jays are really playing good baseball at the moment with a 17-9 record. On both sides of the ball, this team is looking scary.

After a rough start against the Astros on April 17th, Gausman bounced back in a big way on April 23rd in the Bronx, shutting down a powerful Yankees offense. He didn’t allow a single run across seven frames and sat down 11 via the strikeout.

Alek Manoah is starting to come around lately as well after a shaky start to the campaign. If these two can be consistent at the top end of the rotation, it’s going to be huge for Toronto.

As of writing, the Jays are in a scoreless deadlock with the M’s, who also got a valiant effort from Easton McGee. The two will finish up their three-game set on Sunday at the Rogers Centre before the Blue Jays hit the road for an East Coast road swing.