The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star CP Jordan Romano on the 15-day IL with lower back inflammation Saturday, per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic. Former top prospect Nate Pearson was promoted in a corresponding move.

Romano, 30, has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season. The Blue Jays have heavily relied on him. An All-Star in 2022 and 2023, Romano currently owns a 2.79 ERA and has saved a league-leading 28 games. Toronto's bullpen has endured some ups and downs but Romano has been a source of stability in the 9th inning.

Romano previously suffered an injury in the MLB All-Star Game. Back concerns have been an issue of late, so this will certainly be a situation worth monitoring. The Blue Jays are obviously hopeful that Romano can return within the next few weeks, but his timetable is uncertain at the moment.

Blue Jays' 2023 season

The Blue Jays are holding strong in the difficult-to-navigate American League East. Toronto currently sits in third place in the division, trailing both the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays.

Toronto may opt to trade for a key player or two prior to August 1st's MLB deadline. They already acquired pitcher Genésis Cabrera from the St. Louis Cardinals in what was an overlooked trade by many. Still, that move has the potential to pay dividends down the road. The Blue Jays would still benefit from adding another arm or two to the pitching staff and possibly even an extra bat.

For now, Toronto will focus on climbing the AL East standings.