Blue Jays enter Frankie Montas sweepstakes amid Alek Manoah injury

With the MLB trade deadline just around the corner, the Frankie Montas sweepstakes are naturally beginning to heat up. The latest rumors suggest there are three teams in the running for Montas as the Athletics navigate the market for their ace. While the Cardinals and Yankees remain at the forefront of the race to land Montas, the Toronto Blue Jays have entered the fray, emerging as a third team in pursuit of the 29-year-old, according to Jon Morosi.

The Frankie Montas trade market is focused on the Blue Jays, Yankees, and Cardinals, sources say. Montas, who has thrown 8 innings since returning from the IL earlier this month, is not scheduled to pitch again before Tuesday's 6 pm ET deadline. @MLB @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 31, 2022

The Blue Jays have been rumored to be seeking an upgrade in their starting rotation, and Saturday night’s injury to Alek Manoah may result in the team looking to make a big splash at the deadline. While it’s unclear how much time, if any, Manoah will miss after taking a comebacker off the elbow over the weekend, Toronto could look to Montas to provide an additional spark in their starting rotation, potentially moving Ross Stripling into a bullpen role.

Of course, the Yankees are hot on Montas’ heels after missing out on Luis Castillo, who joined the Mariners in exchange for an impressive haul of prospects centered around Noelvi Marte. Montas figures to command a similar price in any trade, but it doesn’t seem as if that has discouraged the Blue Jays from opening discussions with the Athletics.

The Blue Jays starting rotation currently consists of Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Yusei Kikuchi, and Stripling, while Hyun-Jin Ryu is out for the season with due to an injury. Adding some stability to that mix could go a long way for the Blue Jays come the playoffs, and they’re hoping to make a huge splash with a Montas deal at the deadline.