Hyun Jin Ryu took the mound on Tuesday for the first time since June 1st, 2022, and pitched quite well down in Florida at the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training complex in rookie ball action. The lefty went three innings, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five as reported by Ethan Diamandas, showing no signs of fatigue after recovering from Tommy John as he underwent the procedure just over a year ago.

The Korea native has consistently voiced his desire to return to the Blue Jays rotation after the All-Star Break and at this rate, it could very well be possible. While his pitch count wasn't provided, Toronto was hoping to have Ryu throw around 60 pitches in his first rehab start.

Although Ryu did put up solid numbers in his first campaign with the Blue Jays in 2020 when he posted a 2.69 ERA in 12 starts, it was a much different story in 2021 and 2022. Last year, the southpaw struggled immensely before TJ, compiling a 5.67 ERA in six starts. Considering the organization signed him to a lucrative deal worth $80 million across four years, he hasn't exactly lived up to expectations.

But, that's in the rearview right now. With Alek Manoah also down in the minors because of his inconsistencies in 23′, the Jays' rotation is running thin. The return of Ryu would provide a significant boost, especially because it gives them another left-handed starter alongside Yusei Kikuchi. We'll see how his next outing goes but a return in the coming weeks looks to be a serious reality.