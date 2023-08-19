The Toronto Blue Jays are back in a similar predicate for the third time in the last four years. They are likely to squeak into the postseason via the AL Wild Card, but they are clinging to the spot against the Seattle Mariners.

Franchise cornerstone Bo Bichette is coming back from a knee injury in their crucial weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds. Their offense does not seem to be a problem with the reliable hitters like Kiermaier, Bichette, and Matt Chapman. The weaknesses are more on their pitching as they acquired hard thrower Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals. Paul De Jong was another Cardinals piece acquired as a utility infielder, especially when Bichette was still recovering.

It was unusual for the Blue Jays to remain quiet on the starting pitching market, especially with the disappointing season of Alek Manoah. With that approach their front office decided to pursue, there are a couple of moves their fanbase must anticipate before the stretch run on September and October.

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Activate Bo Bichette

There is no question that the most important move before the postseason is the activation of superstar shortstop Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays have been missing Bichette for almost 20 games already, and their record is only close to .500. Thus, it is paramount that he gets it going soon for their weekend series against the Reds because Bichette's services are vastly needed.

As an All-Star who is batting .321 on a league-leading 144 hits, he will likely be one of the primary reasons why Toronto will clinch a postseason berth. There has been a glaring stat that has magnified the role of Bichette as the Blue Jays have lost approximately 1.4 wins or 14 runs during his absence. The acquisition of DeJong has done more damage than help, while Santiago Espinal is not close to what is expected from the shortstop position.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Promote Addison Barger

Addison Barger had a slow start to the 2023 campaign, which was severely hampered by a bothersome elbow injury. He has bounced back from the subpar performance as Barger is proving to the franchise that he deserves a call-up by September. He is a versatile individual who can play both in the infield and outfield, along with reliable pop as well.

The power of Barger is an asset that must be utilized tremendously by the Blue Jays. The story of how Barger has evolved as one of the stellar farm system development players of the organization is a phenomenal one, so it is a much awaited time when he is promoted to the majors.

Promote Spencer Horwitz

The remarkable performance of Spencer Horwitz in the minors has shown a clear indication that he will be with the Blue Jays in the near future. Horwitz played three games with Toronto earlier in the season, but he was sent down right away, wherein he has been raking for the Buffalo Bisons.

Having a slash line of .326/.441/.480 is the best indicator to prove that Horwitz is ready to be called up once again. Moreover, his plate discipline has been admirable as he has a higher walk rate than strikeout rate this season. In 10 plate appearances earlier this year, he reached base three times, which is a pleasing sight for the franchise.

The Blue Jays are being constructed in a terrific direction, and three of these guys are the main reason why.