The Toronto Blue Jays big rally against the New York Yankees came up short on Saturday, as they managed to turn a 9-2 deficit into a 9-8 loss. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got things going with a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning that made the score to 9-3, and in the process, he drew the ire of New York fans everywhere with his celebration of his shot.
It's common for players to celebrate hitting home runs during their jog around the bases, and Guerrero typically does a shushing motion as he rounds third base. He did that after hitting this homer, and ended up getting booed by the Yankees faithful as a result. After the game, Guerrero said it wasn't anything personal, and that it's simply something he does every time he hits a dinger.
“It's something that I do everywhere regardless the situation. I actually started the whole thing right after 2020 and in '21 and to this day. Just enjoy the moment. Everybody does different things, like the jump and everything else and the hop, and that's what I do and that's what I like.” – Vladimir Guerrero Jr., ESPN
John Schneider dishes on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting booed by Yankees fans
It's not uncommon for fans to boo players on the opposing team, but it seemed like the beef between Guerrero and the Yankees fans was somewhat personal. Despite the fact there didn't seem to be a message behind this from Guerrero, his manager John Schneider told the star first baseman that he should take the booing in stride, as New York fans don't boo players who aren't good.
“That's kind of his M.O. around third all the time. I've said it before: They don't boo nobodies here in New York.” – John Schneider, ESPN
The Blue Jays will be hoping that this helps Guerrero get going, as he's had a fairly quiet start to the 2024 campaign to this point (.182 BA, 2 HR, 2 RBI, .689 OPS). After failing to reach the same heights he reached in 2021 over the past two seasons, Guerrero is trying to hit his MVP-caliber peak for Toronto again.
Guerrero appeared to be one of the brightest young hitters in the game in 2021 (.311 BA, 48 HR, 111 RBI, 1.002 OPS), but he hasn't come close to hitting those heights since then. Guerrero has remained an All-Star player over the past two seasons, but his production has left a lot to be desired after fans saw what he was capable of in 2021 when he finished second in the American League MVP race.
The more homers Guerrero can hit, the better things will be for Toronto, even if it results in him receiving more boos from fans. But as Schneider eloquently puts it, the more boos you are getting from fans, the better, and Guerrero will surely be looking to get the Yankees fans fired up once again as he attempts to lead the Blue Jays to a series victory in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.