Will the Blue Jays' pitching attack compete with the fierceness of the AL East?

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to improve their team despite their 2023 MLB Playoffs showing. The Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with former Nationals relief pitcher Paolo Espino, per Jon Heyman. Toronto's move is an effort to bolster their bullpen depth amid an interesting offseason.

Toronto looks to bolster its pitching attack with a move for Paolo Espino

Espino joins the Blue Jays after he spent four seasons with the Washington Nationals. In 2023, the 36-year-old right-handed pitcher threw three strikeouts, had an ERA of 24.75, and averaged 4.25 WHIP in three games played. Espino battled a finger issue, but hopefully, he will be ready to contribute to Toronto.

The Blue Jays already boast the services of starting pitchers Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios. Gausman led Toronto's bullpen after he threw 237 strikeouts (2nd in the MLB) and boasted an ERA of 3.16 (seventh) during the 2023 season.

Berrios also did an outstanding job in 2023. The 29-year-old's WHIP, ERA, and strikeouts were all ranked top 25 in the league. Now, Paolo Espino's services should bolster Toronto's pitching attack.

The Nationals did not perform very well in 2023, as the team went 71-91 and failed to reach the MLB Playoffs. However, Espino gained valuable experience in the competitive NL East and he will provide additional veteran presence to the Blue Jays.

Toronto lost out on signing Shoe Ohtani, who was rumored to favor the Blue Jays in free agency. Nevertheless, the team is still making moves to improve its depth. Toronto wants to avenge the sweep it suffered at the hands of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild card.