Bo Bichette duplicates Lou Gehrig feat not seen in MLB in 92 years

As the Toronto Blue Jays settle into a playoff-impacting series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bo Bichette has continued to put on a show.

As the Blue Jays took down the Rays by a score of 3-2, Bichette recorded two hits, three RBI, and one run. This stat line put Bichette into elite company, becoming just the second player to achieve a historical feat.

Through 11 games in September, Bichette has recorded 24 hits, 21 RBI, 15 runs, seven home runs, and six doubles.

Bo Bichette in 11 games this September for the @BlueJays: 24 hits

21 RBI

15 runs

7 home runs

6 doubles Since RBI became an official stat in 1920, the only other MLB player to reach all of those numbers over an 11-game span was Lou Gehrig in June 1930. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 13, 2022

Bichette has played a major role in the Blue Jays’ success this season. The team currently sits at second in the AL East. With a record of 79-61, they are just 5.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays are also just half a game from their current opponents, the Rays. At the moment, the Rays have a record of 78-61. They are in the third spot in the AL East, right behind Bichette and the Blue Jays.

With the two teams still having four games against each other over the next three days, this series has major implications. If the Rays can make a run, they will move past the Blue Jays and comfortably into second play within the division. And with the season quickly winding down, this could be detrimental to the Blue Jays’ postseason position.

But with Bo Bichette leading the charge, this team may prove to be just fine.