Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was on fire for the Toronto Blue Jays as they faced the Chicago White Sox. They narrowly escaped defeat through the first baseman's effort along with Whit Merrifield. They combined their strengths for a two-run homer which ended the match in the eighth inning.

The Blue Jays' baseman is only getting started. He wishes that he could have more games like this and trains to do so, via Keegan Matheson of the MLB.

“For me, all at-bats are very important, but especially late in the game. I kind of mentally prepare myself even more, just in case a big moment like tonight happens. That’s what I do. Thank God things are going well for me, and I hope it continues that way,” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said

Even Chriss Bassitt believes that this game against the White Sox is not a fluke. He notched a career-high 12 strikeouts but could not help but praise Guerrero.

“Ridiculous power. But when he’s able to shoot singles, you’re in some trouble. I believe he shot a slider too right? Then, after that, there isn’t a pitch that can beat him. When he’s doing that, you know he’s on,” the Blue Jays pitcher said.

Their team chemistry and great individual performances are starting to click. Although, Bassitt posits that they could do better than their 46-40 record in the AL East.

“I don’t even think we’re close to our potential. We pitched really well at times, and we hit really really good at times, but we haven’t even come close to putting it together for a number of reasons,” he declared.

A lot of things can still change for the Toronto team as the MLB season unfolds. Will they be able to keep this momentum en route to a World Series victory?