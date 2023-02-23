The Toronto Blue Jays had a painful end to their 2022 MLB season. Despite having the home-field advantage in the 2022 MLB playoffs against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays were the ones ejected out of the American League Wild Card Round after getting swept in two games.

That series loss was a hard pill to swallow for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who went just 1-for-8 with a run and a walk in those two games versus the Mariners. But the 23-year-old slugger is way past that. He and the Blue Jays are all about what they can do in the 2023 MLB season.

“It’s a new year and we don’t talk about it in the clubhouse this year. We move forward,” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said when asked about his thoughts on that series defeat at the hands of the Mariners, via Scott Mitchell of TSN Sports.

The Blue Jays finished second in the American League East division with a 92-70 record — seven games behind division champions New York Yankees — in the 2022 MLB season. With a number of intriguing moves in the offseason, Toronto is hoping it can take a step forward in 2023.

As a sign that the Blue Jays have already forgotten about their postseason debacle in 2022, they struck a deal last November with the same team that eliminated them, as Toronto sent Hernández to the Mariners for pitchers Adam Macko and Erik Swanson.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit .274 with 32 home runs and 97 RBI across 706te appearances in 2022.