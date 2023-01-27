Kevin Kiermaier, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays during the offseason, recently said the changes to Rogers Centre will lead to a home run increase for Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the team, per Rob Longley.

“For us, the new dimensions, moving the walls in, it’s going to let all these big (Jays) guys hit that many more homers,” Kiermaier said.

The bullpen fences were raised from their previous height of 10 feet. But the all-around outfield fences will reportedly vary in height. And there are favorable added dimensions for hitters, as the team is bringing the fences in.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr and the Blue Jays never had much trouble in terms of blasting home runs. However, Guerrero Jr’s home run total dipped from 48 in 2021 to 32 during the 2022 campaign. Perhaps these dimension changes will help the Blue Jays’ slugger reach the 40-homer mark once again in 2023.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr is one of the best players in baseball. Toronto would like to extend him sooner rather than later. He recently provided an update on where contract extension talks with the ball club stand.

“Vlad Guerrero Jr. said his camp has yet to begin contract talks on an extension with #Bluejays management. Also confirmed he will play for Dominican Republic at next month’s World Baseball Classic,” Rob Longley wrote on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if extension talks heat up between Guerrero Jr and the Blue Jays prior to Opening Day. But as Kevin Kiermaier alluded too, Vladimir Guerrero Jr is set for a big 2023 season regardless of his contract situation.