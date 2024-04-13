The Toronto Blue Jays have endured a sluggish start to the 2024 campaign, and while they haven't exactly played well on the field, the bevy of injuries they are currently dealing with isn't exactly helping them much. Luckily, it seems like they are close to getting a few reinforcements, with Jordan Romano and Alek Manoah headlining that group.
Both Romano and Manoah are key pieces of the Blue Jays pitching staff, but neither guy has taken the mound yet this season due to injuries. It sounds like they both are close to returning, though, as Romano will come out of the bullpen in Triple-A on Saturday, while Manoah will draw the start at Triple-A on Saturday too, even though he struggled in his latest rehab start in Single-A.
“Jordan Romano (right elbow inflammation) to pitch in Triple-A on Saturday…could return early next week. Alek Manoah (right shoulder soreness) to start in Triple-A Saturday. Manoah allowed seven runs (six earned) over 1 2/3 innings in a Single-A rehab start last week, struggling with his control, but the Blue Jays are going to stick with their schedule and move Manoah up to Triple-A for a rehab start on Saturday.” – MLB.com
Jordan Romano, Alek Manoah not the only Blue Jays closing in on a return
Getting their closer in Romano back would be huge for Toronto, especially after his strong campaign in 2023 (5-7, 2.90 ERA, 36 SV, 72 K, 1.22 WHIP). Manoah endured a horrific 2023 campaign (3-9, 5.87 ERA, 79 K, 1.74 WHIP), but there's hope in Toronto that he can turn himself back into the guy that finished third in the American League Cy Young race in 2022.
These aren't the only two potential reinforcements on the way for the Blue Jays either. Veteran catcher Danny Jansen is set to play in both Triple-A games over the weekend, setting him up for a potential return on Monday, while key setup man Erik Swanson is on basically the same timeline as Romano, setting him for a return to the majors in the near future as well.
“Danny Jansen (fractured left wrist) continues Triple-A rehab assignment. Jansen will catch Alek Manoah's rehab start in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader and is scheduled to play again Sunday, too. If all goes well, that could line Jansen up for a Monday return, just in time to face the Yankees. Erik Swanson (right forearm inflammation) to pitch in Triple-A on Saturday…could return early next week.” – MLB.com
Jansen is known as a great defensive catcher who has come into his own at the plate over the past few years, while Swanson is one of the top setup men in the game. As if getting Romano and Manoah back in the near future wasn't good enough, these two guys could join them and help Toronto try to get back on track in the American League East.
Of course, the Blue Jays are going to need their best guys to play at a high level when they are on the field, but getting healthy is a big first step. It looks like Toronto is close to getting some of their top guys back in the majors in the near future, and it will be interesting to see if that is what can spark a nice little win streak for them.