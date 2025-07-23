The Toronto Blue Jays are in the middle of an incredible run; heading into their Tuesday night clash against the New York Yankees, they've gone 29-13 since the start of June. That is a hot streak that now has them in control of the AL East division with some breathing room. However, the Yankees aren't just about to let the Blue Jays pull away without much of a challenge, as the former defeated the latter on Tuesday in the second game of the series, 5-4, to set up a rubber match on Wednesday.

For the Blue Jays, it was veteran starter Max Scherzer who took the bump. He hasn't exactly been at his best in 2025, which shouldn't come as a surprise seeing as he's already 40 years of age, and that persisted on Tuesday. He allowed four earned runs for the Yankees in just five innings of work — with his ERA ballooning to 5.14 (his worst single-season mark if it holds).

Nonetheless, Scherzer vowed that he'll be better for the Blue Jays the next time he goes back to the mound.

“I take accountability for where I put the ball, and I can be better. I know I can be better. So I will be better,” Scherzer said following the Blue Jays' loss, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

Yankees get the better of Max Scherzer, Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks to the dugout after giving up two home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Rogers Centre.
© Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Yankees wasted no time making Scherzer's life miserable. After Trent Grisham got a leadoff hit in the top of the first inning, Scherzer compounded matters by throwing a middle-outside fastball that Cody Bellinger pinged to center field for a double. While the Blue Jays veteran rebounded to strike Aaron Judge out, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took advantage of a meatball right in the middle of the zone for a three-run home run.

Bellinger was simply seeing the ball well out of Scherzer's hands, as he followed up a double in the first inning with a home run of his own in the fifth.

This put the Blue Jays on the backfoot for most of the night. While Toronto did rebound to tie the game heading into the ninth, Ben Rice played spoiler and hit the home run that would prove to be the winning one for the Yankees.

Scherzer, on the year, has an ERA of 5.14 in six starts. He's struck out 28 batters in 28.0 innings, but he allows so many good batted balls from the opposition whenever he fails to place his pitches properly.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) looks on during the fourth inning of the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) celebrates the win with centre fielder Myles Straw (3) against the New York Yankees at the end of the ninth inning at Rogers Centre.
Jul 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Nathan Lukes (38) and shortstop Bo Bichette (11) congratulate right fielder Addison Barger (47) after his walk off single against the Los Angeles Angels during the 11th inning at Rogers Centre.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) slides into home plate scoring a run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the win with centre fielder Joey Loperfido (10) against the San Francisco Giants at the end of the ninth inning at Rogers Centre.
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a single against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park
