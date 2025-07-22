The Toronto Blue Jays are surging — and Bo Bichette knows exactly who’s riding with them. After helping power the club to a 4-1 win over the New York Yankees on Monday, the star shortstop took a moment to give credit where it was due — the Blue Jays fans.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson posted Bichette’s postgame comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting how the current energy inside Rogers Centre feels reminiscent of Toronto’s most electric eras — with the shortstop calling this the strongest he’s ever seen the Blue Jays fan base during his time in the majors.

“This is what I remember watching on TV when I was 17 years old at home, with Bautista and Donaldson.”

The message was loud and clear — the 27-year-old sees this fanbase rising to the moment just like it did during the Jose Bautista and Josh Donaldson years, an era defined by playoff drama, bat flips, and sold-out crowds.

It’s not just nostalgia. The current Blue Jays are playing like legitimate contenders. With their fourth straight win, Toronto improved to 59-41, pushing their lead over the Yankees to four games in the AL East standings. Monday’s win marked their 11th consecutive victory at home, a franchise record.

Bichette had a big night, breaking open the game with a two-run double that gave the team a lead they never relinquished. The Blue Jays shortstop is having a bounce-back season — batting .282 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs through 97 games — and his recent play has helped fuel Toronto’s July push.

Fans aren’t just energized — they’re engaged. And for Bichette, that matters. His comments come in a pivotal year. He’s in the final season of team control and set to become a free agent this offseason. While trade rumors swirled last winter, Bichette’s praise may hint at a stronger connection to Toronto than many realize.

For Toronto fans, the comments felt like validation. Supporters who stuck around through playoff misses and tough stretches are finally seeing that passion reflected back from their stars.

And for Bichette, it’s about more than numbers.

With the club leading the AL East standings, building toward the trade deadline, and recapturing the magic of the mid-2010s, the bond between the Blue Jays and their fans doesn’t just feel strong — it feels playoff-ready.