The Toronto Blue Jays are entering the stretch run with the AL East lead—but manager John Schneider wants more from his franchise cornerstone. As Toronto geared up for the series finale against the New York Yankees, Schneider issued a bold yet measured message to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the team’s All-Star slugger.

MLB's Keegan Matheson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Schneider’s pregame message with fans.

“We don’t need Vlad to be Superman, but we need him to be him. By power standards, probably everyone is looking for a little bit more. When that happens, that just adds a different dynamic to our team that’s already really good.”

The Blue Jays enter the matchup with a 59-42 record, holding a three-game lead in the AL East standings over the 56-45 Yankees. With the rubber match at Rogers Centre Wednesday underway, the team’s focus isn’t just maintaining that lead—but pushing for consistency from Guerrero as the postseason chase heats up.

So far in 2025, Guerrero Jr. is hitting .283 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs through 99 games. His advanced metrics—including a 92.8 mph average exit velocity and 12.9% barrel rate—indicate elite contact. Yet, his actual production hasn’t matched. His .832 OPS ranks 32nd in MLB, but his power stats trail expectations after signing a $500 million extension in April.

The club has been one of the hottest teams in baseball this July, posting a 13-4 record. Still, Schneider’s comments reflect a growing sense of urgency. While Toronto's offense remains deep—with Bo Bichette, George Springer and others stepping up—Guerrero’s ability to shift momentum with a single swing continues to be a key factor in their postseason aspirations.

His dip in power, with just one home run over his last 15 games, has not gone unnoticed. During Tuesday night’s Game 2 loss to New York, Guerrero went 0-for-4 at Rogers Centre. Schneider’s pregame quote served as a subtle challenge wrapped in support, encouraging Guerrero to return to the form that made him an MVP runner-up in 2021.

With the rubber match against the Yankees underway and the Blue Jays trailing 1-0 early, Schneider’s message comes at a critical moment. The team is in a strong position, but staying there may depend on Vlad rediscovering his power.

