The Toronto Blue Jays have been on a tear over the last month. Blue Jays manager John Schneider has credited his stars for the turnaround that has them at the top of the American League East. While Toronto and general manager Ross Atkins committed themselves to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. long-term, Bo Bichette's future was up in the air. Now, things are looking good for a reunion.

Bichette's name has been thrown around in trade rumors for months. The fact that Guerrero Jr. got a contract extension earlier this season and he didn't turned some heads. The Blue Jays shortstop will be a free agent this winter unless Atkins wants to revisit contract negotiations. Now that Toronto has started to string together wins, those conversations get much easier.

According to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Bichette is happy with where the team is. The organization has sent a message that they want to contend in 2025 and beyond. That commitment has the infielder feeling good about staying a Blue Jay for years to come.

“My priorities have always been to win, to be part of an organization that has that same goal in mind and I want to play in an exciting environment. We’re checking all those boxes,” Bichette said. “It’s a special time right now and the fans are definitely making their case known.”

Toronto's fan base has been behind the team as they climbed up the standings. Schneider and his players have felt their support throughout the season. If they end up hosting a playoff series, having home field advantage could be a difference-maker for them.

The Blue Jays have staked their claim at a playoff spot in the AL. Thanks to their success, Bichette is ready to buy back in and sign a contract extension. He and Guerrero Jr. burst onto the scene together and could be the faces of the franchise for years to come.