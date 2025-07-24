The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are battling in the finale of a massive series that will go a long way in determining the hierarchy in the AL East at the trade deadline. The two teams split the first two contests of the three-game set, so Wednesday's game is big for bragging rights and momentum heading into the rest of the season.

As expected, it was a tight battle heading into the bottom of the fifth inning after Anthony Volpe tied the game with a solo shot for New York. However, the Yankees made a critical fielding blunder that allowed a pair of runs to come in to score.

Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just got on top of a fastball from Max Fried and chopped it in the infield with runners on second and third and just one out. Fried raced to the third-base line to collect it, but his throw home was in the dirt and got by catcher J.C. Escarra, allowing two runs to come in.

Blue Jays score two runs on a ball in the infield pic.twitter.com/dslOmsB3Xk — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

That play gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead and put the momentum firmly in their favor in the game and the series. Aaron Judge quickly tied things up with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth, but the Blue Jays tacked on four more runs to take an 8-4 lead as the game winds down.

If Toronto can hold onto that lead, it will get yet another series victory against the Yankees and extend its lead at the top of the AL East. Coming into Wednesday's game, Toronto held a three-game lead at the top of the division as the Yankees firmly hold onto one of the wild card spots. However, the pinstripes will certainly want to close that gap and take the division crown for themselves.

It appears they will have some catching up to do in order to do so, as the Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball for a large part of the season now. While they got a little lucky with this Yankees blunder on Wednesday, they have been creating that kind of luck all season long during this great run.