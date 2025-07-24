Toronto Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia has received a significant injury update that could impact the team’s bullpen depth during the crucial stretch of the 2025 American League East race. Garcia, who has been sidelined since July 5 with a right ankle sprain, is now dealing with additional complications in his throwing elbow.

“Yimi Garcia got a cortisone injection in his elbow, John Schneider says, and he’ll he shut down from throwing for two more weeks before they ramp him back up,” Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Before the setback, Garcia had resumed his throwing program but experienced elbow discomfort, prompting medical staff to pause his recovery. The team plans to reassess him after the two-week shutdown period, which could delay his return beyond mid-August.

Garcia, 34, had been a trusted arm in Toronto's bullpen during the 2025 season before the injury. In 22 appearances this year, he posted a 1–2 record with a 3.86 ERA, recording 25 strikeouts over 21 innings with a 1.19 WHIP.

His performance followed a solid 2024 campaign, where he posted a 2.70 ERA with 42 strikeouts and five saves in 29 games before being traded midseason to the Seattle Mariners.

After a short time in Seattle, where he allowed six earned runs and struck out seven in nine innings over 10 games, García was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on August 20, 2024.

He was later transferred to the 60-day IL, ending his season early. However, despite the injury concerns, Toronto re-signed him to a two-year, $15 million deal on December 13, 2024.

Throughout his MLB career, Yimi Garcia has appeared in 436 regular-season games, compiling a 23–31 record, 3.61 ERA, and 456 strikeouts across 419.1 innings with a 1.06 WHIP. His reliability and experience, especially in late-inning situations, make him an important part of the Blue Jays' bullpen strategy.

