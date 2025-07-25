After making a statement in their series win over the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays continued their winning ways Thursday. The team began a four-game stint against the AL Central-leading Tigers and easily dispatched Detroit 11-4 behind another strong performance from Eric Lauer.

The big lefty drew praise from infielder Ernie Clement after stifling the Tigers. “He’s steady Eddie. He’s just locked in and throwing really, really well. He gives us a chance to win every time he's out there. So, that’s all you can really ask,” Clement said, per Sportsnet.

The seventh-year veteran was exceptional for the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing just one earned run on five hits and no walks with six strikeouts in a season-high eight innings. It was Lauer’s third quality start in his last four outings.

Eric Lauer leads Blue Jays past Tigers for best American League record

Jun 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Eric Lauer (56) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Rogers Centre.
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old hurler is now 6-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 0.93 WHIP on the season. He has 71 strikeouts in 69 innings over 10 starts and 16 appearances for the Blue Jays.

Lauer got tagged early, giving up a solo home run to Detroit’s Jahmai Jones in the first inning. But the misstep didn’t rattle the pitcher as he settled in and dominated the Tigers’ lineup over the next seven innings.

Detroit maintained a 1-0 lead after five innings as Lauer and Reese Olson dueled. But Toronto broke the game open in the sixth, tagging Olson for five runs and chasing him from the game. Clement did most of the damage with a three-run homer to left center.

The surging Blue Jays have now won 17 of their last 21 games, improving to an AL-best 61-42 on the season. Toronto extended its division lead to 4.5 games over the idle Yankees with Thursday's victory.

The Blue Jays are expected to bolster the rotation at the trade deadline. But Lauer has been an excellent addition, as he’s performed like an ace for Toronto in a small sample size. Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman are starting to heat up.

While the Blue Jays have been red-hot, Detroit is mired in a slump. The Tigers have now lost four straight games and 10 of their last 11. However, the team still has an eight-game lead over the second-place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

