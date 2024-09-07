ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jose Berrios leads the Toronto Blue Jays into Atlanta to face the Braves. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Braves prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Braves Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Jose Berrios (14-9) with a 3.59 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Berrios went six innings, giving up just three hits and a walk. He would not surrender a run as he took the win over the Twins.

2024 Road Splits: Berrios is 5-7 on the road with a 4.34 ERA in 15 road starts with a .252 opponent batting average.

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Schwellenbach went 5.2 innings, giving up five hits and a walk. He would allow two runs in a no-decision with the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: Schwellenbach is 3-3 at home with a 3.89 ERA and a .224 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Braves Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +146

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/ 4:20 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet/BSSE

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are tied for 17th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 16th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .328 this year with a .400 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 28 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 85 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .218 this year but with a .297 base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 58 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 71 times. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .219 this year with a .303 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 55 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 14 bases and scored 69 times in the year.

Leo Jiminez has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .385 in the last week with a .529 on-base percentage. He has five RBIs and two runs scored in the last week. Daulton Varsho has also been hitting well. He is hitting .235 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting .444 this week with a home run, four RBIs, and four runs scored. The Blue Jays are hitting .297 in the last week, with nine home runs and 29 runs scored in just five games.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are tied for 17th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 18th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Marcell Ozuna has led the way this year. He is hitting .307 on the year with a .379 on-base percentage. Ozuna has 37 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 86 runs scored on the year. Matt Olson has also been solid. He is hitting .231 this year with a .312 on-base percentage. Olson has 25 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 68 runs scored. Jared Kelenic rounds out the top bats among active Braves. He is hitting .232 with a .283 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 45 runs scored.

Jarred Kelenic has also been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run, and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Orlando Arcia is slugging well. He is hitting just .200 in the last week but has two home runs, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Braves as a whole are struggling at the plate. They have hit just .204 in the last week with five home runs and 18 runs scored in six games.

The Braves have 155 career at-bats against Jose Berrios. They have hit .297 against him with 20 RBIs. Whit Merrifield is 18-51 against Berrios. He has five doubles, a triple, a home run, and eight RBIs. Meanwhile, Jorge Soler is 6-23 with a home run and four RBIs. Finally, Matt Olson is 6-21 with a home run and two RBIs.

Final Blue Jays-Braves Prediction & Pick

Jose Berrios has been dominant as of late. He has won each of his last five starts. Further, he has given up just six earned runs in his last 34.2 innings of work. That is good for a 1.56 ERA in that time. Meanwhile, Spencer Schwellenbach has been solid. He has given up two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts. Still, the Braves have gone just 2-3 in those games. With the Blue Jays having the better pitcher going, and their offense playing better. Take them to get the win in this one.

Final Blue Jays-Braves Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+146)