As a disappointing 2024 season comes to an end for the Toronto Blue Jays, their offseason plan is beginning to come into focus. The most important decision for the Blue Jays: whether or not to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who will be a free agent after next season.

Guerrero Jr. on his way to his best season since his near-Triple Crown pursuit and American League MVP runner-up performance in 2021. The Blue Jays are expected to try and offer a contract extension to their superstar according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Blue Jays are again expected to try to lock up superstar first baseman/third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this winter, and though they have a better shot with Guerrero than co-star Bo Bichette, they will need to step up efforts to keep Guerrero, who’s in great shape and back to near MVP level,” Heyman wrote.

“Previous attempts to extend Guerrero (and Bichette) never got close, and Guerrero’s price is only rising,” Heyman continued.

Heyman also named Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers and his 10-year, $313.5 million contract as an initial framework that the Blue Jays could work with when the approach Guerrero Jr. with a potential extension offer this offseason. While their offensive output is similar, Guerrero Jr., who has recently begun playing third base again, could point to his positional versatility as a reason why he deserves more than what the Red Sox and Devers agreed to before the 2023 season.

The Blue Jays were expected to compete for the postseason this year. They came nowhere close to that, and need to try and rebuild. Guerrero Jr. would be as good of a building block as any team could hope for as they try and build a competitive roster.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s incredible 2024 season

After a few down years following his 2021 season where he led all of baseball with 48 home runs and 123 runs scored and led the American League with a .401 OBP, .601 SLG, 1.002 OPS, Guerrero Jr. has silenced his critics in 2024. Guerrero Jr. currently has 28 home runs and 92 RBI and is slashing .328/.400/.564.

While the last place Blue Jays have been a disappointment, Guerrero Jr. has been a lone bright spot. In a season where the Blue Jays could have easily sold at the trade deadline to try and jumpstart their rebuild, Guerrero Jr. proved that he should be a part of their future.