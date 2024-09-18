ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kevin Gausman will take the mound for the Blue Jays in their series finale with the Rangers on Thursday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Rangers prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Rangers Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Kumar Rocker

Kevin Gausman (12-11) with a 4.02 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP

Last Start: Kevin Gausman allowed two runs on nine hits and two walks over seven frames during a no-decision Friday. He struck out three in the extra-innings win over St. Louis.

2024 Road Splits: Kevin Gausman has been much better on the road than at home where he is 7-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

Kumar Rocker (0-0) with a 2.25 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Kumar Rocker was called up from Triple-A Round Rock last week and ended up taking the rotation spot of fellow rookie and former Vanderbilt teammate Jack Leiter, who was moved to the bullpen.

2024 Home Splits: This will be Kumar Rocker's first home start of his career.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rangers Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -106

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Rangers

Time: 2:35 PM ET/11:35 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are poised to secure a crucial road victory against Kumar Rocker and the Texas Rangers on Thursday. This matchup pits the seasoned veteran Gausman against the promising rookie Rocker, with the scales tipping in Toronto's favor.

Gausman brings a wealth of experience to the mound, boasting a solid 12-11 record with a 4.02 ERA and 153 strikeouts this season. His ability to navigate through tough lineups and maintain composure in high-pressure situations gives the Blue Jays a significant edge. On the other hand, Rocker, while talented, is still finding his footing in the majors, having made his MLB debut just recently.

Historically, Gausman has performed well against the Rangers. His career stats demonstrate his effectiveness, particularly his ability to rack up strikeouts and limit walks. This season, he's averaging an impressive 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, which could prove crucial against a potent Rangers lineup.

While the Blue Jays have struggled recently, their lineup remains dangerous. They have the firepower to exploit Rocker's inexperience and potentially rough him up early. If Toronto's bats can provide early run support, it will allow Gausman to pitch more comfortably and aggressively.

Despite being the away team, the Blue Jays have shown resilience on the road this season. Their ability to perform under pressure in hostile environments could be a deciding factor in this matchup. While Rocker represents the future for Texas, Gausman's experience, coupled with Toronto's offensive capabilities, should propel the Blue Jays to victory in this pivotal road game. The veteran's poise and track record give Toronto the edge they need to overcome the Rangers' home-field advantage.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kumar Rocker and the Texas Rangers are poised to secure a victory against Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays in Thursday's home game at Globe Life Field. Despite Gausman's experience, Rocker's electric debut and the Rangers' home-field advantage give them the edge.

Rocker's MLB debut last week was nothing short of impressive, as he struck out 7 batters in just 4 innings against the Mariners. His devastating slider generated 13 whiffs, showcasing his ability to keep hitters off-balance. With a fastball averaging 96.8 mph and topping out at 97.6 mph, Rocker has the tools to overpower the Blue Jays' lineup.

The Rangers' offense, which ranks 19th in runs scored this season, has shown flashes of brilliance and could capitalize on Gausman's recent struggles. Gausman's 4.02 ERA and 1.25 WHIP indicate vulnerability that the Rangers can exploit, especially in the hitter-friendly confines of Globe Life Field.

Moreover, the Rangers' bullpen has shown improvement lately and could provide solid support if Rocker delivers another strong outing. The team's motivation to finish the season strong and build momentum for 2025 will be a driving factor.

While Gausman is an experienced pitcher, Rocker's raw talent and the element of surprise as a rookie could prove decisive. The Rangers' blend of veteran leadership and youthful energy, combined with Rocker's electric arsenal, should be enough to overcome the Blue Jays and secure a home victory on Thursday.

Final Blue Jays-Rangers Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Blue Jays and Rangers, expect a closely contested battle that could go either way. Kumar Rocker's electric stuff will keep Toronto's hitters off-balance early, but the experienced Blue Jays lineup will adjust as the game progresses. Kevin Gausman will showcase his veteran savvy, keeping the Rangers in check for most of the game. However, Texas' home-field advantage and the energy surrounding Rocker's home debut will prove crucial in the later innings. Look for a late-game rally from the Rangers, possibly sparked by a clutch hit from one of their young stars. In a nail-biter, the Rangers will edge out the Blue Jays, with Rocker earning his first MLB victory.

Final Blue Jays-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers ML (-110), Over 8 (-115)