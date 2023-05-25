The Toronto Blue Jays have lost six of their last seven games as they go for the series split against the Tampa Bay Rays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Rays pick, prediction, and how-to-watch.

After a 20-1 victory two nights ago, the Blue Jays fell to the Rays for the second time in three games. Shane McClanahan became the first eight-game winner in the majors with the victory last night as the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays grabbed their 36th win of the year. The Rays have been dominant at home so far this year, with a 23-5 record. Luke Raley and Jose Siri hit home runs for the Rays, who also lead the majors with 97 home runs. The Rays are hitting nearly two home runs a game so far this year. Today, the Blue Jays will be looking to get just their third win in their last ten games. Their recent struggle has seen them drop from third in the AL East and in a wild card spot, to last place in the division and outside the playoff picture currently.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are in a major slump right now, and the biggest issue as of late has been pitching. In their last ten games the Blue Jays pitchers have surrendered 51 runs, a number that is only aided by their two victories in which they only gave up one run combined. If the Blue Jays plan to get back on track today, Alex Manoah is going to have to pitch well. He is currently 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA, and May has not been kind to him. This month in four starts he has given up 15 runs, 12 of them earned while going 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA. He has given up a home run in eight of his ten starts this year as well. His last time out against the Rays on April 16th, he gave up seven runs in 4.2 innings getting his first loss of the season.

During this slump for the Blue Jays, Matt Chapman has also been struggling. He is hitting just .207 this month with 29 strikeouts just 18 hits and eight walks. Chapman has been better as of late. He has hits in each of his last five games, with two walks, but still five strikeouts. Chapman needs to get his bat going to help the Jays turn things around. Unlike Chapman, Bo Bichette is still hitting well. Bichette sits fourth in the majors with a .327 batting average this season. Over the last month, he is hitting .340 with a .380 on-base percentage. He also has 12 RBIs this month but has not driven in a run in his last five games.

The team leader in RBIs this year is Valdimir Guerrero Jr. Vlad Jr. has 34 RBIs on the year and 19 of them have come this month. Six of those were in the 20-run putting put up by the Blue Jays in game two of this series. Still, He has 19 RBIs this month while hitting .288.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Tampa Bay Rays home run machine is continuing. Four players on the Rays now have ten or more home runs. Luke Raley joined that group last night with his tenth of the season. For Raley, it was his second home run of the series and third this month. Raley has not been producing a ton of runs this month, driving in just four runs, with three of those being himself via the home run. He has scored eight times though, while getting on base at a .364 clip. Josh Lowe does not have a home run in the series, but he does have six this month. He also has driven in 16 runs this month.

Joining Lowe with 11 home runs are Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena. Diaz missed the game yesterday as he was away from the team tending to a family matter. He may miss this game as well. Arozarena is having a great season. He is 11th in the majors in batting average, eighth in RBIs, and seventh in OPS. Arozarena also has been a walking machine this month. He has walked 16 times this month, sitting with a .432 on-base percentage this month.

Zach Eflin will be on the mound today. He is 6-1 so far this year with a 3.45 ERA. Eflin has been very consistent this year. He has given up three or four runs while pitching six or more innings in four of his eight starts. The other four starts have all seen fewer earned runs, but some of those were only five innings outings. Eflin is not the most dominant pitcher on the staff, but with the run support he receives, he is a perfect pitcher for the Rays.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick

Tonight will come down to the starting pitching. Most likely Eflin is going to go six innings and give up three runs. Ray’s bullpen is solid, so if that happens, the offense should only need to produce four to five runs to win. Manoah gives up way too many home runs, and facing a team with this much power will be an issue. The Rays win this game with ease.

