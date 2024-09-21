ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another MLB betting prediction and pick as we head to the American League East for this divisional battle. The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the second game of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Rays prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Rays Projected Starters

Yariel Rodriguez (RHP) vs. Taj Bradley (RHP)

Yariel Rodriguez (1-6) with a 4.29 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 77 K, 77.2 IP

Last Start: 9/15 vs. STL (W) – 4.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-4) with a 4.59 ERA, .230 OBA, 45 K, 43.2 IP

Taj Bradley (6-11) with a 4.39 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 143 K, 127.0 IP

Last Start: 9/15 @ CLE (L) – 4.1 IP, 2 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-7) with a 4.05 ERA, .214 OBA, 92 K, 66.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rays Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +118

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Rays

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

TV: TSN, Bally Sports Sun, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently fifth in the AL East and won't be making the Postseason this year. They're ending the year ranked near the middle-to-bottom tiers in terms of hitting and their pitching staff has clocked the ninth-highest ERA in the majors this year. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and head into this series following consecutive losses to the Texas Rangers. They haven't had much luck against Tampa Bay this season and their 35-43 road record won't be serving them well in this opposing ballpark. Still, we've seen the Blue Jays score runs in bunches all season and they can have a chance in this one with just one or two big innings from the plate.

Toronto will send Yariel Rodriguez to the mound to make his twentieth start of the season. He's hoping to build upon his lackluster 1-4 record on the road and while he's remained winless at home, he pitches in their home ballpark with a lower ERA. Most recently, his team got the win during his last appearance over the St. Louis Cardinals, breaking an eight-game winless streak through his last appearances. Through three September starts, he's only allowed two earned runs and will be looking to replicate the success he's seen all month.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Rays are fourth in the AL East, but it doesn't seem as though they'll be making the Postseason either this season. It's a tough decline from their Postseason berth last year and they'll be hitting the drawing board for plans on how to compete with the Yankees and Orioles atop one of the toughest divisions in baseball. The Rays head into this series following a 2-1 series win over the Red Sox, most recently shutting them out in the final game. This pitching staff has found their groove towards the end of the season and they'll be looking to finish strong against another divisional rival.

The Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound as he also looks to improve upon his sub-par year. He's just 3-7 at home on the season and the Rays have lost his last four appearances. His most recent outing was a pitching duel where he only allowed two runs, but his lineup was shut out by the Guardians as they couldn't produce from the plate. Bradley has allowed at least two runs through his last nine consecutive starts, so he'll certainly need some run support from his team if the Rays want to continue their success in this season series.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays and Rays won't be making the Postseason this year and much of that is due to the fact that they've had to contend with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the same bracket. Still, the Tampa Bay Rays have owned the season series between these two teams, and with a 7-4 record, they'll hope to establish themselves as the dominant party.

Despite their difficulties from the plate, we have to side with the Rays as far as the pitching matchup is concerned with Taj Bradley on the mound. While his numbers have been consistently mediocre, he's usually good for the win if his teammates can provide some run support. I expect him to get just that during this game as he allows a few early runs but sees his bats bounce back.

For our final prediction, we'll side with the Tampa Bay Rays to get the win in this game. They're coming off a game having faced Jose Berrios and we suspect their bats might wake up once they see a more hittable pitcher standing across from them.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays ML (-138)