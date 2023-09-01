The Toronto Blue Jays head on the road to take on the Colorado Rockies in game one of a three-game series Friday night at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Blue Jays-Rockies prediction and pick.

Toronto (73-61) is gunning for the Wild Card race as they are just 2.5 games out of the last spot that the Texas Rangers possess. They unfortunately aren't in top form just winning five out of their last 10 games but get a favorable matchup in their next series as they head on the road to Colorado to take on the Rockies who have been struggling all season long. It is up to the Blue Jays to take advantage of this plus matchup as they trek into Colorado for tonight's matchup.

Colorado (49-84) heads into the remainder of the season hopeful that they can change things around in the offseason. They have key pieces that they can work around heading into the 2024 season but they are going to make the necessary offseason acquisitions to make their current pieces work. They get to take on the Toronto Blue Jays who are looking for one of the last playoff spots and they get to play spoiler as they host them in tonight's matchup at Coors Field.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rockies Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -188

Colorado Rockies: +158

Over: 12 (-115)

Under: 12 (-105)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Rockies

TV: NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Will Win

With a 3-1 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts, Ryu has been a reliable pitcher for the Blue Jays this season. His consistency and ability to strike out batters make him a formidable opponent for the Rockies.

While Flexen has shown flashes of potential, his 1-6 record and 6.94 ERA indicate that he has struggled this season. This could work in the Blue Jays' favor, as they look to build momentum after a recent victory against the Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays have a strong offense, with players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette leading the charge. If they can continue to hit well, they could put pressure on the Rockies and give Ryu some breathing room on the mound.

While the Rockies have shown some promise lately, they have struggled overall this season. This could work in the Blue Jays' favor, as they look to build momentum and improve their record.

Ryu has faced the Rockies multiple times in his career, giving him a good understanding of their lineup.

Why The Rockies Will Win

Despite a 1-6 record and 6.94 ERA, Flexen has shown flashes of potential this season. If he can tap into that potential and pitch at his best, he could be a formidable opponent for the Blue Jays.

While Ryu has been a reliable pitcher for the Blue Jays this season, his recent performances have been shaky. This could work in the Rockies' favor, as they look to build momentum after a recent loss to the San Francisco Giants.

The Rockies will be playing at home, where they have a better record than on the road. This could give them a psychological advantage and help them perform better on the field.

Final Blue Jays-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays are gunning for a Wild Card spot as they come into this road series in Colorado as they take on the Rockies. If the Blue Jays weren't in the American League East they would be pushing for a division lead but unfortunately the Baltimore Orioles make it hard on any other team in that division to catch up to them but they at least have a chance at that last Wild Card Spot.

They send Ryu to the mound to stifle the Rockies bats who haven't been what we've been used to seeing over the last couple of years. While we can expect to do a good job at limiting this Rockies lineup, runs will be put on the board because they will be playing at altitude at Coors Field. Opposite Ryu will be Flexen who's been downright awful for the majority of the season and he gets a dreadful home matchup against a powerful Blue Jays lineup. Expect the Blue Jays to smack Flexen around while Ryu limits the Rockies bats and get another win inching them closer to that coveted Wild Card Spot.

