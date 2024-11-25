The St Louis Blues are on the doorstep of a rebuild. Despite their 2019 championship, they never got sustained success out of this core. After firing Craig Berube mid-season last year, they hired Drew Bannister to be the permanent coach. Even with low expectations, Bannister has already been fired, one of the more surprising storylines of the season. Robert Thomas has also been a massive disappointment for the Blues this season, which is a reason for the coaching change and the long playoff odds.

Over in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins are also off to a slow start. With their cavalcade of superstars and newly-minted franchise goalie, there were high expectations in Beantown. After a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets last week, Boston fired Jim Montgomery. Fanbases across the league clamored to bring in the former coach of the year but the fact that the Blues were the team to do it was a stunner.

The final game under Drew Bannister was a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders. It was their third loss in four games and extended their streak without a regulation win to nine games. Despite the low expectations, the front office needed to see more out of their young stars. With a great coach in free agency, the Blues pounced on the opportunity. While it is a raw deal for Bannister, who only coached 76 games for the Blues, it is shrewd business for the team.

With the biggest surprise coming behind the bench, the biggest disappointment for the Blues must be on the ice. If Bannister was getting the most out of the young stars on the team, they would not have switched coaches. Robert Thomas is the player who is disappointing Blues fans the most.

Blues need more scoring from Robert Thomas

Last year, it was Jordan Kyrou who's actions got Craig Berube fired. The star forward made comments disparaging his coach and was booed by the fans, but excelled after the coaching change. Nothing that dramatic happened this year but the Blues' other star forward can be blamed. Robert Thomas has been poor offensively this year and is key to the future of the team. If Montgomery cannot get Thomas and Kyrou rolling, his time in St Louis will be short as well.

Through 22 games, Thomas has only played ten. While he does have nine points in those games, only one is a goal which is where he needs to impact the game. The 25-year-old popped a career-best 26 goals in 82 games last season. With that production not returning this year, it's easy to tab Thomas as the Blues' biggest disappointment.

Thomas was a key part of the title run in his rookie season, playing in 21 games at just 19 years old. He followed that up with a couple of tough regular seasons but shined in 2021-22. His 20-goal, 77-point season earned him a monster contract, running through 2030. Now in the second year of that deal, he is not living up to the $8.125 million payday.

Kyrou and Thomas will be the biggest indicators of Montgomery's coaching job. If both of the young stars can dominate offensively, it will be obvious that Montgomery is succeeding. If the Blues continue to struggle, it will be another long season in St Louis.

What is next for St Louis?

The rest of this season will be about seeing growth under Jim Montgomery. With another coaching change for the Blues, it is unrealistic for anyone to put them into the playoffs. The next big moment for the team is the trade deadline, where they could say goodbye to their franchise goalie. With Jordan Binnington headed for free agency, he could be headed to a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

The Jim Montgomery era with the St Louis Blues begins on Monday when they continue their trek through New York against the Rangers.