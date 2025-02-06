The St. Louis Blues are fighting for their playoff lives in 2024-25. The Blues made bold moves in NHL Free Agency to try and compete for the postseason. No move was more bold than signing Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to offer sheets as restricted free agents. In a league where offer sheets are usually frowned upon by other general managers, it was a rather surprising move.

So far, those two players have played rather well. Broberg had a historic start to his Blues tenure before an injury sidelined him. Meanwhile, Holloway is one of the Blues' best point scorers to this point in the season. Looking at these moves, St. Louis had a successful offseason and could reap the benefits for years to come.

However, things are not all sunshine and rainbows in St. Louis. They sit fifth in the Central Division and are on the outside looking in at the Western Conference Wild Card race. Moreover, they have lost six of their last eight games. Simply put, this is a team that needs to make a move if they want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025.

Of course, making a move for the sake of making a move is reckless. St. Louis needs to identify a player who could impact their roster now and in the future if they are going to swing a trade. Luckily, there are a few players who fit that mold who could be available at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. One of those players is even signed through the 2025-26 campaign.

Blues should trade for Sabres' Alex Tuch

The Buffalo Sabres are not playing good hockey in 2024-25. They entered the season with some hope and expectations to make a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they have not put up much of a fight for a playoff spot. In fact, they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference at this time.

The Sabres have had significant trade rumors surrounding them as a result of their play. At one point, it seemed as if Buffalo had traded Dylan Cozens to the Detroit Red Wings before the Christmas break. That never came to pass, but it shows the team is willing to discuss prominent members of their roster in trade.

Alex Tuch is one member of the Buffalo roster who could be available. He is one of the Sabres' best offensive players, scoring 18 goals and 40 points in 53 games so far. As mentioned, Tuch is signed through the 2025-26 campaign.

A trade for Tuch certainly won't be easy. The extra year on his contract drives up his value on the market. Furthermore, the 28-year-old winger is currently one of Buffalo's alternate captains. It's clear that Tuch is a valued player in the Sabres organization.

This doesn't make a trade impossible, perse, but more difficult without a doubt. Still, Tuch is a legitimate top-six scoring winger who could provide a major boost for the Blues. He could give Robert Thomas or Brayden Schenn needed support at 5v5. And he could become one of the Blues' best options on the power play.

It's hard to imagine the Sabres making a Tuch trade at this time. They certainly don't need to do it now given the extra year on his contract. In any event, Buffalo needs to shake things up and the Blues need to bolster their roster for the upcoming playoff push. It's a move that could benefit both sides greatly for the remainder of this season and beyond.