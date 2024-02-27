The St. Louis Blues will get a key piece back on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets.
Defenceman Justin Faulk is set to return after missing 12 games due to a lower-body injury that happened back on January 23rd. He was placed on the long-term injured reserve as a result. Faulk practiced in full on Monday, with head coach Drew Bannister hinting that he could be in action either on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Via NHL.com:
“I think there's a good opportunity that we'll get him in one of the games, if not both of the games,” Bannister said. “We'll see [Tuesday] how he's feeling after today. Today was probably the first full practice that he participated in where there was some contact and physicality. By all accounts, I think he felt pretty good coming out of it, but I think we'll wait and see how he is tomorrow.”
Faulk has been an important player for the Blues in 2023-24, contributing two goals and 17 assists in 40 games played. He also missed time late last year with a shoulder injury before the latest setback. St. Louis remains in contention in the Central Division, sitting in fifth place with a 30-25-2 record. They're just four points behind the Nashville Predators, who are in fourth.
The Blues are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday but will head into this Jets matchup well-rested in search of a much-needed victory. Winnipeg has lots of weapons that can do damage therefore it'll be nice to have a blue-line mainstay like Faulk back in the mix.