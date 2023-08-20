Viktor Hovland stormed his way to the BMW Championship, taking the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoff by firing a record 61 in the final round in order to edge Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Fitzpatrick by 2 strokes in the tournament at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois.

Hovland has been close in recent tournaments, but had not been to emerge victorious against some of the top golfers in the world. However, Hovland put his past failures in the rear-view mirror by firing 7 birdies on the back 9. That allowed him to track down and pass Scheffler to take the title.

Hovland won the tournament in classic fashion, starting with an opening round 69 and improving each of the next 3-days on the 100-year-old course.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The win allowed Hovland to rise to No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings entering the final tournament of the season next week, the Tour Championship. The TOUR Championship will be held in Atlanta.

After the tournament, the ecstatic Hovland analyzed his play in the final round of the tournament. “This is the best round of golf I have ever played, considering the circumstances and importance of the tournament,” Hovland said. “To finish the way I did during the last 9 holes at this golf course is pretty special. I had 7 birdies on the back 9 and it gave me a chance to win. I made the right decision on each of those shots, and that's what I had to do.”

Scheffler, perhaps the most consistent player on the tour this year, closed with a 66 in the final round, but it was not enough to hold off the scalding hot Viktor Hovland.