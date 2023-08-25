On Wednesday, Hollywood expressed their worry when the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said no to a deal from studios and streaming services. Ultimately, this will lead to a longer strike. The Guild reacted angrily on Tuesday night to a memo sent by the Hollywood companies' negotiator Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP). And Bob Iger, CEO of Disney and previous studio executive, expressed his outrage about the rejection.

For the first time since the onset of the strike, AMPTM gave a memo comprising a complete set of ideas for the union. WGA negotiators met with top people from AMPTP on Tuesday. These included Carol Lombardini, who leads negotiations for AMPTP, as well as Bob Iger from Disney, Donna Langley from NBCUniversal, Ted Sarandos from Netflix, and David Zaslav from Warner Bros Discovery.

Later on Tuesday night, WGA told its members that studios were trying to make the union give in during the negotiations.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This wasn’t a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave, which is why, not twenty minutes after we left the meeting, the AMPTP released its summary of their proposals.

This was the companies’ plan from the beginning – not to bargain, but to jam us. It is their only strategy – to bet that we will turn on each other.”

Sources reveal that Bob Iger was ‘upset' that the WGA didn't agree to the offer. The writers want 0.18% of the studios' annual earnings, while Bob Iger earns around $25 million yearly.