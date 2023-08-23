In a bid to break the ongoing labor impasse that has paralyzed Hollywood production, major entertainment studios have taken an unusual step by publicly disclosing details of their latest proposal to the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which represents 11,500 striking television and movie writers, the New York Times reports.

This move comes as studios face critical decisions about the release of major films like “Dune: Part Two,” whether to push them into the following year, and the fate of the 2023-2024 network television lineup, which may see an array of reality shows and reruns.

The proposal, presented on August 11, delves into areas such as residuals, artificial intelligence (AI), writers' rooms, and notably, a new approach to transparency in streaming metrics. The studios are touting this offer as providing “the highest wage increase for writers in 35 years.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before the proposal went public, top executives from major Hollywood companies, including David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney's Robert A. Iger, met with WGA officials to discuss the latest offer. This move circumvents the guild's negotiating committee and aims to directly influence rank-and-file members, hoping they will pressure their leaders into accepting the deal.

One significant element in the proposal is the promise of “increased data transparency” to the WGA. Studios and streamers are offering quarterly confidential reports containing viewership data, including “total SVOD view hours per title.” While the specifics will require negotiation, this step appears to signal a willingness on the studios' part to address a major contract obstacle.

As of now, the Writers Guild of America has not publicly responded to this proposal's release.