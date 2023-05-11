For the first time since late April, the San Diego Padres are sitting at the .500 mark.

The Padres dropped to a 19-19 record on the season following their 5-3 road defeat to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. San Diego built a 3-2 lead in the contest, but its mere one hit with runners in scoring position coupled with the three earned runs allowed by reliever Brent Honeywell in the seventh inning marred its performance on the day.

The Padres have come away with just one win from their last five contests. Padres manager Bob Melvin sees that multiple players have not been playing up to par as of late.

“We have guys that can perform better, and we’re going to, but it’s time to quit just talking about it,” Melvin said after the game.

In the big picture, Melvin believes that the team simply be must more consistent over the course of games.

“I just don’t there’s enough tenacity throughout the course of the game,” Melvin said. “We’ve shown signs of it, we’ve shown spurts of it, we come out like we should, and then we don’t sustain it through the entire game.

“That’s the problem.”

The Padres’ woes at the plate have been the talk of the town regarding their struggles as of late. They currently rank in the bottom half of MLB in multiple hitting stats, including runs scored (157).

The Padres will look to get back on the right track in their upcoming three-game road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning on Friday.