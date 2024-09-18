After former NBA center Boban Marjanovic signed overseas with the Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul team, another shocking post was sent. Marjanovic received many comments about his physique on Tuesday, through his Instagram account. Some people even went as far as to say he looks like the Disney character, “Wreck-it Ralph.” The comparisons are certainly there, as both are freakishly tall, very charismatic, and a person that everyone wants to be around. However, Marjanovic has his animated counterpart beat in the basketball skills department.

Marjanovic is listed at 7'4 and was tied with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama for the tallest player in the league. In 331 career NBA games, Marjanovic averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He was a fan-favorite in every city he was in, as well as carving out a role with each team. Now, the 36-year-old looks to return to the Euroleague, where he once dominated before heading to the NBA. Fenerbahce also signed Canadian and former Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch.

Will the Boban Marjanovic “Wreck-It Ralph” comparisons last?

It is a true possibility. Marjanovic is traveling back to the Euroleague where he dominated. He averaged 11.9 points, eight rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. His sheer size makes him a true mismatch for any forward or center he plays against. While it seems sudden for Marjanovic to travel overseas, many NBA veterans have made the switch to the Euroleague. Players like Davis Bertans and Patrick Beverley signed with a Euroleague team, hoping for an expanded role.

Being in top shape will also help his longevity. Marjanovic might have more years behind him than in front of him. As he heads back to the Euroleague, it's important to remember what he left with NBA fans. The journeyman has made himself a household name. Marjanovic has great friendships with Tobias Harris, Luka Doncic, and other players throughout the league. Even Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich loved the Serbian big man.