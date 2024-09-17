Boban Marjanovic, the towering Serbian center, is set to return to the EuroLeague after a nine-year stint in the NBA. The 36-year-old will join Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in what is viewed as a major move in his basketball career. His agent, Misko Raznatovic, first teased the transfer through a cryptic tweet referencing the combined Instagram followers of Marjanovic and Fenerbahce, which many interpreted as a sign of the deal. This news has since been confirmed by multiple sources, including reputable basketball outlets such as BasketNews and Eurohoops.

Marjanovic’s contract with Fenerbahce is reportedly for one year, with a clause allowing both the player and the club to opt out by January 2024. This exit option provides flexibility for both sides to assess how well the partnership is working, making it a practical arrangement for both the team and the veteran center. For Marjanovic, this move marks a return to the EuroLeague for the first time since his stellar 2014-15 season with Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade, where he averaged 16.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and earned EuroLeague MVP honors.

Marjanovic joins growing list of NBA veterans heading overseas with move to Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

The Serbian big man’s NBA career kicked off following his success in the EuroLeague. Over the course of his nine years in the NBA, Marjanovic played for six teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and most recently, the Houston Rockets. While he was often utilized as a reserve, his sheer size and efficiency made him a fan favorite across the league. In his 331 NBA games, Marjanovic averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, carving out a steady role on each team he played for.

Marjanovic’s decision to return to Europe follows a broader trend of veteran NBA players opting to play overseas. Patrick Beverley recently signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, Evan Fournier joined Olympiacos, and Davis Bertans made the switch to Dubai BC. This movement highlights a growing shift as players seek new opportunities and roles in European and international leagues.

Fenerbahce, looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season, also signed Canadian forward Khem Birch to replace Luka Samanic. Marjanovic’s return is expected to add immediate impact, particularly in the frontcourt, where his size and experience will be valuable assets.

As Boban Marjanovic prepares to reunite with the EuroLeague, there is much anticipation to see if the Serbian center can replicate the form that once made him one of Europe’s most dominant players.