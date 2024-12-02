Boise State football head coach Spencer Danielson dropped his version of a truth bomb amid the ongoing Heisman debate. Many across the nation believe the award belongs to Travis Hunter, not his star running back Ashton Jeanty.

Danielson, though, fired off an indirect shot about the debate between Colorado's two-way star and the 2,000-yard back. Here's what the second-year head coach said, per B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News.

“To me, if you're one of the best players in the country, you play in a championship game,” Danielson said.

Danielson is using Boise's upcoming Friday game as leverage for Jeanty to become the favorite. That game happens to be the 2024 Mountain West Conference title game versus UNLV.

Hunter and the Buffaloes, meanwhile, have to await their bowl fate. Colorado lost its chance to claim a spot in the Big 12 title game. The Buffs needed two losses from either BYU, Arizona State, and Iowa State this past Saturday to get in. The Cyclones, however, snuck into the championship game by beating Kansas State 29-21. The Cougars and Sun Devils also won their Saturday contests.

Who has the best odds between Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty?

Hunter and Jeanty have a strong chance to break this current streak: Quarterbacks who've won the Heisman. The last three Heisman awards were won by a QB. But of the two, which one has the strongest odds?

The CU star remains the clear cut leader. FanDuel has given Hunter a commanding -10000 odds to win. Jeanty is right behind him with +3000. The Boise State record-breaker is now in front of Miami's Cam Ward, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, plus Hunter's Buffaloes teammate Shedeur Sanders.

Jeanty has history on his side if he seals the invite to New York City on Dec. 14. Boise State has never produced a Heisman winner in its 29-year history. The closest out of BSU was Kellen Moore, as the legendary Broncos QB took fourth in the 2010 race. But there's more than the school component for Jeanty.

The Mountain West Conference, despite producing New Year's Six bowl representatives, has never had a Heisman winner. Moore and former Utah QB Alex Smith were the closest ones to the highest individual award for college football.

Meanwhile, Jeanty could also snap another streak if he surpasses Hunter for the award. Running backs haven't claimed the Heisman since 2015, when Alabama's Derrick Henry won it. And Henry delivered his own 2,000-yard season to swoop up the Heisman victory.