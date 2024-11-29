Another game, another 200+ yard rushing performance for Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty. He ran the ball 37 times for 226 yards, and one touchdown in the 34-18 victory over Oregon State football. The 10-1 Broncos have leaned on Jeanty throughout the season and has been arguably the nation's best running back.

However, his performance sparked more outcry in the Heisman trophy debate. From Heisman voters to college football fans, the debate between Jeanty and Colorado football star Travis Hunter reigns supreme. After ClutchPoints dropped some Ashton Jeanty predictions, he hit one of those marks. One of the predictions was to exceed 155 rushing yards.

He beat the mark by 71 yards. Before Friday's game, Jeanty also broke a major barrier in the Heisman race. He delivered the 20th-best rushing yardage production in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history. His records are beyond impressive, especially with that he could break Barry Sanders's record for most rushing yards in a season.

Ashton Jeanty will dominate for Boise State football, regardless if he wins the Heisman trophy

Although the conversation is about the Heisman trophy, at the end of the day, the program still wants to win. Not to mention, they're the only mid-major school that is eligible for the College Football Playoff. The only loss the Broncos had came against Oregon football, where they lost by three points. That was the beginning of Jeanty's dominant season.

If Jeanty doesn't win the Heisman, it could give him more motivation to be even greater than he was. After all, he talked about going to the NFL, where he can be a top draft pick. Still, the debate is growing stronger after Hunter had a standout performance against Oklahoma State football on Friday.

The two top choices for the Heisman trophy were both competing against each other, in a trophy sense. Whoever wins the award will be deserving of it.