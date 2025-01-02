Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty just wrapped up an incredible season, and he got some support from Colorado football coach Deion Sanders after his season ended, as coach Prime took to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have to thank God,” Ashton Jeanty said. “The way he's been moving through this team and blessing us God's favor is over us.”

Then Sanders responded, backing up the running back's statement.

“Proud of you young man. Your future is as bright as it gets,” Sanders said. “Keep God 1st which I know u will. Dismiss the fools that are negative on every day that ends with a ‘Y'. You are HIM my man. Got has u covered. Ashton Jeanty.”

Jeanty was often pitted against Travis Hunter, as the two players were the main contenders for the Heisman Trophy this season. There were contentious debates, and Hunter was eventually named the winner due to his two-way play, despite Jeanty's staggering numbers. It would have been easy for the Colorado football program and Jeanty not to support each other, but that is not the case and it is good to see.

Boise State football had its season come to an end in a 31-14 loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl, and it was a battle for Jeanty to gain yardage. Still, he forced a ton of broken tackles, and the consensus among evaluators was that the loss was not on him and he maximized what he could have done given the circumstances.

Now, Jeanty will move onto the NFL, and it will be interesting to see where he goes in the NFL Draft. Given the season he has had, it would be a surprise if he does not go in at least the top 20 picks. Given that players like Bijan Robinson have recently gone in the top 10, Jeanty should go relatively high as well.

The running back position has been a devalued over the past decade or so. Because of that, Jeanty might not go at the top of the draft, like running backs used to in decades before. Still, he will be an attractive prospect for teams.