Boise State football is certainly going to miss Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos suffered a tough loss on New Years Eve, falling 31-14 in the Fiesta Bowl against the Nittany Lions. Boise State made it into the College Football Playoff on the back of an incredible season from Jeanty. Unfortunately, he came just short of making college football history.

Jeanty finished the 2024 season just 27 yards shy of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards.

It is a shame that Jeanty fell so short of making college football history. He had an incredible season, rushing 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. Jeanty also added 23 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown for good measure.

Jeanty also fell just short of winning the Heisman Trophy this season. It was not necessarily Jeanty's fault that he did not win the award. Travis Hunter won the Heisman as an incredible two-way player, something that is never seen at the collegiate level anymore.

Boise State fans will never forget Jeanty's incredible season, even if it ended on a low note.

Boise State football's Ashton Jeanty roasted for poor half vs. Penn State

One reason why Boise State lost against Penn State is the poor first-half performance from Ashton Jeanty.

Penn State's defense sold out to stop the sensational running back, and it paid off handsomely for them. Jeanty finished the first half with 13 carries for 40 yards. That is good for a meager 3.1 yards per carry.

It should be no surprise that Jeanty was mocked on social media for his performance. Many fans took the opportunity to laugh at the idea that Jeanty was a Heisman finalist, despite the fact that he had an incredible 2024 season.

Jeanty rebounded in the second half and finished the game with 30 carries for 104 yards. This is still a bad game by his lofty standards.

Jeanty is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft now that Boise State's season is over. He is expected to be a highly-coveted prospect who could transform whichever team drafts him. Expect Jeanty to be picked in the first round.