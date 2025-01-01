Boise State football suffered a brutal loss on New Years Eve. The Broncos fell 31-14 in the Fiesta Bowl against the Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff. One reason why Boise State could not keep up with Penn State is that superstar running back Ashton Jeanty was shut down during the first half.

Jeanty only managed 13 carries for 40 yards during the first half. He opened up after the game about his dud of a performance in what should be his final collegiate game.

“They executed. They tackled. We didn't play our best,” Jeanty said after the game via 247 Sports. “I didn't take care of the ball, so that's why we weren't able to get the job done.”

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson also called Jeanty the best player in the country during his postgame remarks. It is easy to understand why Danielson is so high on Jeanty, who had an incredible 2024 season and finished as a Heisman finalist.

Jeanty had a humble response to his success from this season.

“This season's been a blessing,” Jeanty said. “God's favor has been upon me and all my teammates all year, and I'm just thankful. Obviously we didn't come away with the result that we did, not just me, but a lot of guys on this team did special things all year”

Boise State may not have won the Fiesta Bowl, but fans will always remember Jeanty's historic season.

Boise State football's Ashton Jeanty falls just short of Barry Sanders' rushing record

Ashton Jeanty came very close to making college football history with his impressive 2024 campaign.

Jeanty finished the season with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. That is good for a whopping 6.95 yards per carry, which is an absurdly good average considering Jeanty's high volume of carries.

Jeanty finished just 27 yards shy of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record that has stood since the 1988 season.

The game of football has changed dramatically since the days of Barry Sanders. Running the ball is still alive and well, but bellcow backs are no longer the norm in college or the NFL. That makes it all the more impressive that Jeanty was able to get so close to Sanders' record.

Jeanty had as good a chance as any running back to break Sanders' record. Perhaps the record will stand for another 35 years.

Jeanty may not have cracked Sanders' record or won the Heisman Trophy, but he proved that he is a special football player.

Ashton Jeanty is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft now that Boise State's season is over. He should be selected in the first round and become the focal point of his new offense.