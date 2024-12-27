Boise State football is putting its unbeaten mark at the Fiesta Bowl on the line on New Year's Eve. Except this time, a Broncos win continues their season — and the brilliant career of Ashton Jeanty.

The Broncos stand as the only non-power conference representative chasing the national title. The running back Jeanty himself gets another chance to run roughshod on another defense. Only this time, its Big 10 representative, Penn State, is standing in the way in Glendale, Arizona.

Jeanty has proven time and time again that he's hard to contain. His uncanny combination of strength, power, tenacity, and breakaway speed has turned BSU into a national title contender. The 2024 Heisman finalist once again plays a vital role in Boise State's victory chances. Jeanty is already predicted to deliver one more 100-yard game, among other projections, ahead of the bowl matchup.

Except he's not the proverbial X-factor at State Farm Stadium. That title belongs to one of the other most important pieces to the Broncos' offense.

Matt Lauter, not Ashton Jeanty, is Boise State's X factor

The tight end Matt Lauter rises as the top x-factor for the Mountain West Conference champions.

Lauter isn't the tone setter on offense Jeanty is. But he plays a vital role in keeping the Broncos' season alive.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound TE finished second on the team with 43 receptions and 523 yards. But he led every receiver with six touchdowns.

The San Diego native is reliably effective when called upon. He delivered three games of catching between five to seven receptions. Lauter now gets his first crack at facing a Big 10 opponent, this time on the Fiesta Bowl stage. He spoke highly of the upcoming defense he'll face, per Michael Bolger of the Penn State Daily Collegian on Thursday, Dec. 26.

“They hustle to the ball, and they're relentless on defense. They got good edge guys and good linebackers, so they're pretty physical up front,” Lauter said.

Yet, he's confident in Boise State's chances heading into the prestigious bowl game, per Joe Smeltzer of Nittany Sports Now.

“They have a really good squad, but we do, too,” Lauter said.

But here's why Lauter is capable of becoming the unsung hero in the shadow of Jeanty.

Penn State has had trouble covering tight ends lately

Penn State struggled with opposing tight end playback in the Big 10 title game.

Little-known Oregon target Kenyon Sadiq surfaced as a surprise scoring option for the Ducks. He snuck behind the Nittany Lions for a 28-yard touchdown catch to start the game. Sadiq later added a two-yard TD in scoring the first pair of touchdowns for the Ducks. Oregon went on to prevail 45-37.

The Lions managed to keep SMU TE Matthew Hibner out of the end zone for the College Football Playoff opener. However, Hibner still averaged 19 yards a catch facing this defense.

Lauter enters this game as a major focal point for Boise State's aerial game. The junior is a go-to target when BSU quarterback Maddux Madsen fakes the handoff and fires the ball deep downfield. Lauter also sells his blocks before going out for a pass. Then, he turns to his own set of power to finish off with a touchdown.

Penn State and defensive coordinator Tom Allen must find a way to account for Lauter on the field. Especially when Jeanty isn't the one with the football. Eye discipline is paramount for the Lions defense.

Also for Penn State, the Lions are facing a more reliably active TE compared to Sadiq and Hibner. Lauter's role is higher compared to the aforementioned tight ends. He brings an additional power and speed element outside of Jeanty.

Lauter's style is perfect for Boise State's blue collar approach. Jeanty already brings his version of blue collar toughness. Lauter, though, elevates the Broncos' chances to crack the CFB version of the final four if he goes off on PSU.