As far as Oscar De La Hoya is concerned, Ryan Garcia is the real new face of boxing — not Gervonta Davis.

Davis and Garcia recently fought in a super fight that was nothing but a massive pay-per-view success. According to reports, the fight drew more than 1.2 million buys which makes it the most successful boxing event since the 2018 rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Many are crediting Davis for those numbers as he has regularly fought on pay-per-view and was the notable A-side as he went on to earn the seventh-round TKO win over Garcia.

However, De La Hoya believes those pay-per-view numbers are only due to Garcia’s involvement as he pointed to how Davis regularly sold just 200,000 buys prior to the fight.

“Ryan Garcia is the new face of PPV like it or not,” De La Hoya tweeted. “Gervonta only did 200k PPV a few times without Ryan. With Ryan, fight generates 1 million-plus pay-per-view.”

Oscar De La Hoya reacts to the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV numbers…

In reality, both fighters played a role in the fight selling over a million buys. On their own against a smaller-name opponent, it is highly unlikely they crack anywhere close to a million as they still haven’t reached that level of mainstream fame that the likes of Canelo Alvarez currently have.

That said, both men are still very young and have time to reach that level of stardom. Their fight with each other — notably being a rare case of boxers facing each other in their prime — will certainly go a long way in helping them achieve that.